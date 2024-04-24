Tim Hardaway Jr. exited Tuesday's Dallas Mavericks-Los Angeles Clippers playoff game with an apparent injury. The TNT broadcast later revealed that Hardaway had suffered a right ankle sprain and will miss the remainder of the game.
Hardaway, a three-point threat, will be missed as Dallas looks to close out a victory in Game 2 against the Clippers in LA. Los Angeles earned a 109-97 victory in Game 1, so Game 2 is certainly crucial for the Mavericks.
Hardaway endured an up-and-down season as the Mavericks sixth man in 2023-24. He unquestionably had some big moments throughout the year. On Tuesday, he had gone just 0-1 from the field in a little over six minutes of action before suffering the ankle injury.
Heading into the series, Hardaway's status was in question for Game 1 because of an illness. He was ultimately made available before the first game of the series, though. Now, Dallas will just have to hope that Hardaway can return as soon as possible after suffering the ankle sprain on Tuesday night.
Tim Hardaway Jr.'s injury concern as Mavericks battle Clippers
Dallas is currently focused on winning Game 2. It has been a back-and-forth affair as the Mavericks look to return to Dallas with the series tied 1-1.
The Mavericks will provide further updates on Hardaway following Tuesday's contest and before Game 3.
In 2023-24, Tim Hardaway Jr. averaged 14.4 points per game on 40.2 percent field goal and 35.3 percent three-point shooting. For his career, Hardaway has shot 36 percent from beyond the arc. When he is on his game, Hardaway is one of the better long-range threats on the roster. Again, however, he can be inconsistent at times.
Nevertheless, the Mavericks will need players such as Josh Green and Dante Exum to step up around Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving as the series continues. Dallas will not want to strictly rely on the three-point shot, but it still is obviously a valuable weapon against this talented Clippers team.
We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Tim Hardaway Jr.'s injury status as they are made available. For now, the Mavs will focus on trying to defeat the Clippers in Game 2.