Dallas Mavericks forward Markieff Morris is hinting that his brother Marcus might soon come to Dallas.

The band might just be getting back together. Dallas Mavericks forward Markieff Morris is hinting that his twin brother Marcus might be coming to join him in Dallas, per his social media. Marcus Morris is getting traded by the Indiana Pacers, per The Athletic.

Marcus is getting sent to the San Antonio Spurs from Indiana, along with cash and a future second-round NBA draft pick. The Pacers are getting Doug McDermott in return. The Spurs are likely to then buy out Marcus, per The Athletic. That is the scenario that would eventually lead to Marcus possibly coming to the Mavericks to join Markieff.

The Morris twins played together for Kansas basketball, before joining the league together in 2011. Both were first-round NBA draft picks, taken 13th and 14 respectively in the draft that season. Both brothers have played for several different NBA franchises in their careers, with Markieff winning an NBA championship in 2020 with the Los Angeles Lakers. The twins briefly played together for two seasons with the Phoenix Suns, from 2013-15.

This season, Markieff Morris has only played in 17 games for the Mavericks. He is averaging 9 minutes a game, with just under 3 points scored a contest. Marcus has played this season with the Philadelphia 76ers, appearing in 37 games. Marcus is averaging just under 7 points a game and literally just joined Indiana a day or so ago in another trade from the 76ers.

When all the dust settles, it would be fun to see the Morris twins on the floor together again for the Mavericks. The two players haven't suited up for a team together since their days playing for the Suns, back in 2015.