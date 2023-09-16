The Dallas Mavericks waived JaVale McGee last month and hinted at the possibility of re-signing Markieff Morris. As of Saturday, that became a reality. Per Mavs PR, the team is bringing back the veteran forward after he came over from the Brooklyn Nets in the Kyrie Irving blockbuster trade back in February.

Although Morris didn't play much when he arrived in Dallas with 4.5 points in just 8.8 minutes per night, he could be a key bench piece for the organization depending on the roles that Richaun Holmes and Grant Williams carve out, plus draft picks Dereck Lively II and Olivier Maxence-Prosper.

Morris has been in the league since 2011-12, debuting with the Phoenix Suns. He spent 4.5 seasons in the desert before moving on to the Washington Wizards. Morris has also had stints with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons, Miami Heat, and the Los Angeles Lakers, whom he won a title with in 2020.

His time with the Heat came with no shortage of controversy in 2020-21 because of how little he played due to the cheap shot foul from Nikola Jokic. Morris recently said The Joker is “gonna get his” when they meet again.

The Mavs look to be in a good spot heading into 2023-24 with a strong roster headlined by Kyrie and Luka. Williams brings stout defense and leadership to the table and he's a player who will leave everything on the court. And given Morris' ability to shoot the three-ball, perhaps Jason Kidd will use him a bit more than the second half of last season. If nothing else, he's an experienced player who can help mentor the young players in this squad.