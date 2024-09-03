Mark Cuban, the outspoken minority owner of the Dallas Mavericks, recently revisited the contentious 2006 NBA Finals between his team and the Miami Heat on “The Roommates Show” podcast. Cuban's primary critique centered around the officiating, particularly how it favored Miami's Dwyane Wade, who he claims received a disproportionate number of free throws. This, Cuban believes, decisively impacted the outcome of the series.

The 2006 Finals are remembered not only for the fierce competition but also for the controversial officiating that seemed to skew in favor of Wade, the Heat's standout performer. Mark Cuban detailed his frustrations, especially evident in Game 3, which he viewed as a pivotal moment. “And then, Dwyane Wade starts driving to the hoop,” Cuban recalled. “Every little touch, two shots, two shots. He literally – multiple games – shot more free throws than our entire team. And that was it, man. And it was painful.”

Beyond the frequency of Wade's trips to the free-throw line, Cuban also voiced concerns over the selection process of the Finals referees. He criticized the system for its emphasis on seniority rather than merit, which he felt compromised the fairness of the game. “I never got fined for it ‘cause – but they did officiating in terms of picking the Finals refs, they did it a lot differently back then. It was a lot of just who had the most seniority. And that didn’t mean that they were the best refs. And it was not a good series for us officiating wise, but it is what it is,” he explained.

Cuban's irritation reached its peak during Game 3 when the Mavericks, enjoying a 14-point lead, appeared to be cruising toward a series sweep. Cuban vividly described his premature celebration and the subsequent collapse: “I was sitting behind the bench. And, I’ll never forget, I remember standing up thinking to myself, ‘S**t we’ve got a chance to sweep these dudes.’ We’re up 14 in the third. And boom, Udonis Haslem steals, breakaway.” This marked the beginning of the Heat's resurgence, highlighted by unexpected moments like Shaquille O’Neal sinking two crucial free throws, despite his poor average from the line.

Cuban's reflection of the '06 Finals and the Mavericks' eventual redemption in 2011

Throughout the Finals, Dwyane Wade's performance was nothing short of spectacular, tallying 36 points in Game 4, 43 points in Game 5, and 36 again in Game 6. In the decisive Game 6, Wade made 21 free throw attempts, nearly matching the entire Mavericks team, cementing his dominance and securing the NBA Finals MVP award.

Reflecting on the 2006 Finals, Cuban sees the series as marred by biased officiating that heavily favored the opposition, casting a shadow over what was otherwise a strong showing by the Mavericks. Despite the bitterness of that defeat, Cuban acknowledges the growth and lessons learned, which contributed to the Mavericks' redemptive championship win over the Heat in 2011. The sting of the 2006 NBA Finals still lingers, but the Mavericks' victory in 2011 helps ease that frustration, showing how they bounced back and eventually succeeded.