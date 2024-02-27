The Dallas Mavericks are north of the border to take on the Toronto Raptors Wednesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Raptors prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Mavericks are coming off a very tough game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday night. They have already played the Raptors once this season, and they lost by 11 points. Luka Doncic had 31 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds in the loss. Kyrie Irving dropped 22 points, five assists, and four rebounds, as well. The Mavericks, as a team, shot 47.6 percent from the field, and 41.5 percent from three. However, they made just 19 of 31 free throws.
The Raptors are 22-36 this season, and they are riding a three-game win streak. In their win over the Mavericks earlier this season, Scottie Barnes had 14 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists. The two scorers above him (Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby) are no longer with the Raptors. As a team, Toronto was 49-99 from the field, but they made just 18 of their 27 free throws. The Raptors are healthy as they look to extend their win streak.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Mavericks-Raptors Odds
Dallas Mavericks: -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -142
Toronto Raptors: +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +120
Over: 242 (-110)
Under: 242 (-110)
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Raptors
Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Southwest, Sportsnet (Canada)
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Mavericks are the seventh-best scoring team in the NBA. They score 118.6 points per game. The Mavericks have been scoring well this season, and that should not go overlooked. When the Mavericks put up their season average in points, they have a record of 27-2. Dallas is obviously a better team when the game becomes a shootout. If the Mavericks can score their season average, they will win this game.
The Mavericks are also a better team when both Irving and Doncic play. When both of them play, the Mavericks are 19-11. As long as both of these guys suit up, the Mavericks will have a good chance to cover the spread.
Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread/Win
Toronto should be able to match Mavericks offensively this season. They have already put up 127 points on the Mavericks this season, so they are more than capable of doing it again. When Toronto scores even 115 points or more, they have a record of 17-11. Scoring over 115 is going to be key for them to cover the spread in this one. They have done it six times in February already, and I would not be surprised to see it happen a seventh time in this game. As long as the Raptors can match the Mavericks offensively, they will have a great chance to cover the spread.
Final Mavericks-Raptors Prediction & Pick
One thing to keep in mind is the Mavericks are 18-5 against teams under .500 this season. The Raptors are obviously under .500, so the Mavericks should play well. The Raptors are a better team when playing in Canada, and they should be able to do some scoring. However, the Mavericks are healthy, and they will win the game if this one becomes a shootout. Because of this, and the reasons listed above, I like the Mavericks to win this game.
Final Mavericks-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Mavericks ML (-142)