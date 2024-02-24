The Dallas Mavericks will head to Indianapolis to face the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Mavericks-Pacers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Mavericks defeated the Phoenix Suns 123-113 at home on Thursday. At first, they trailed 63-60 at halftime. But they rallied in the third quarter and extended their lead in the fourth. Remarkably, Luka Doncic nearly had another triple-double as he generated 41 points, nine rebounds, and 11 assists. Kyrie Irving added to the fun with 29 points. P.J. Washington Jr. and Tim Hardway Jr. each added 12 points. Overall, the Mavs shot 47.8 percent from the floor, including 43.7 percent from the triples. The Mavericks also forced 16 turnovers, which included 10 steals.
The Pacers defeated the Detroit Pistons 129-115 at home on Friday. Initially, they led 42-25 after the first quarter. They blew the lead up to 72-43 by halftime. Ultimately, the Pistons tried to come back, but the game was out of reach. Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 25 points and 13 assists. Additionally, Pascal Siakam and Bennedict Mathurin each added 20 points. Myles Turner had 13 points. Likewise, Isaiah Jackson had 13 points off the bench, while T.J. McConnell had 16. The Pacers shot 53.2 percent from the floor, including 43.3 percent from the triples. Moreover, they had 10 steals and five blocked shots, which helped force 15 turnovers.
The Mavericks lead the head-to-head series 47-36. Yet, the teams split last season, with the away team winning each game. The Mavs and Pacers are 5-5 over 10 games. Furthermore, the Mavericks are 3-2 over five games at the Fieldhouse.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Mavericks-Pacers Odds
Dallas Mavericks: +1 (-110)
Moneyline: -102
Indiana Pacers: -1 (-110)
Moneyline: -116
Over: 251 (-110)
Under: 251 (-110)
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Pacers
Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Indiana and Bally Sports Southwest
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Mavericks come into this battle with a 30-26 record against the spread. Also, they are 10-14 against the spread as the underdog. The Mavericks are also 16-9 against the spread on the road. Furthermore, they are 5-7 against the spread as the road underdog. The Mavs are also 8-9 against the spread against the Eastern Conference.
With the Mavs, it all starts with Doncic. Just look at him. The man is averaging 34.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 9.6 assists per game. Additionally, he is shooting 49.2 percent from the field, including 37.9 percent from beyond the arc. Expect Doncic to continue to produce. Therefore, he will be the first guy the Mavs turn to.
Irving is another weapon. Ultimately, he is averaging 25.6 points per game. Irving is also shooting 49.4 percent from the field, including 42.1 percent from the triples. Thus, he will be all over the court. But the Mavs don't have many other options besides those two. Often, it is a struggle to find someone else who can contribute. Hardaway is an option. Significantly, he is averaging 17.2 points per game while shooting 41.4 percent from the floor, including 36 percent from the triples.
The Mavericks will cover the spread if Doncic and Irving can dominate. Then, they need to stop Haliburton.
Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Pacers will enter this showdown with a 30-25-3 record against the spread. Moreover, they are 13-13-1 against the spread when they have been the favorite. The Pacers will enter this showdown with a 15-12-2 record against the spread at home. Also, they are 8-9 against the spread as the home favorite. But the Pacers are also 6-11-2 against the spread against the Western Conference.
The Pacers live and die with Haliburton. Hence, expect him to get a lot of action. Haliburton is averaging 21.9 points and 11.7 assists per game. Additionally, he is shooting 49.4 percent from the field, including 40 percent from beyond the arc. But the Pacers also have enjoyed what they have gotten from Siakam since he arrived in a trade from the Toronto Raptors. Currently, he is averaging 21.3 points per game while shooting 56 percent from the floor, including 43.8 percent from the triples through 16 games with the Pacers. Turner has maintained his solid play, averaging 17.1 points per game while shooting 52.5 percent from the floor. Also, Mathurin is averaging 14.1 points per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field.
The Pacers will cover the spread if their offensive playmakers can dominate. Then, they need to contain Doncic.
Final Mavericks-Pacers Prediction & Pick
The spread is hovering around 4 and 5 points, with the Pacers having the advantage. This is going to be an amazing game. The Mavericks have gone 3-0 in their last three road games against Eastern Conference opponents. It's tough not to take them to cover the spread. Mavs cover the spread and keep this close.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Mavericks-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Dallas Mavericks +1 (-110)