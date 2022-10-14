Mavs giving fans a Dirk Nowitzki Christmas surprise

The Dallas Mavericks announced that they will unveil their Dirk Nowitzki statue outside of the American Airlines Center on Christmas Day, per insider Marc Stein.

Nowitzki is a Mavs legend who spent all 21 of his seasons in Dallas. He was a 14-time NBA All-Star and 2011 NBA Finals champion. Dirk was also a 4-time All-NBA First Team selectee as well.

Dirk Nowitzki played a crucial role in revitalizing the big men positions. His ability to stretch the floor was rare during his time, as big men used to typically produce purely from the interior. But Dirk’s jump shooting prowess was one of his key weapons in his arsenal.

He finished his career with a 38 percent three-point percentage. Dirk Nowitzki also shot over 47 percent from the field for his career and averaged 20.7 points per game. However, he was still a solid interior presence and averaged 7.5 rebounds per game for his career.

Dirk has also played a role in Luka Doncic’s development. The two have formed a relationship and Luka has learned valuable lessons from Nowitzki.

The Mavs have been expected to unveil the statue for quite some time now. Everyone knew the Mavericks would build a statue in his honor someday the moment Dirk Nowitzki’s NBA career came to an end.

The Mavericks are scheduled to play the Los Angeles Lakers for their 2022-2023 Christmas Day game. The Mavs-Lakers affair would have been a notable game even without this announcement. But Mavericks fans’ excitement will surely increase given this Dirk Nowitzki statue news.