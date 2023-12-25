Dereck Lively received a pivotal injury update for the Dallas Mavericks' Christmas Day game vs. the Phoenix Suns.

The Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns are set to go head-to-head in a Christmas Day clash. Both teams are dealing with some injury concerns ahead of the renewal of the Luka Doncic versus Devin Booker rivalry. Mavs rookie big man Dereck Lively's status for Monday's game is up in the air.

Dallas enters the game sporting a 17-12 record following their big win over the San Antonio Spurs Saturday. Doncic has continued to lead the charge while players such as Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dante Exum have stepped up amid the injury absences of Lively and Kyrie Irving.

However, the Mavs are hoping to have more players available for Monday's game versus a talented Suns squad. So fans will surely be asking the following question: Is Dereck Lively playing tonight vs. the Suns?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Dereck Lively's injury status vs. Suns

Dereck Lively was recently upgraded to questionable for the Christmas Day game. Lively remains questionable as of this story's writing due to a left ankle sprain, per the NBA injury report. Kyrie Irving, Josh Green, and Maxi Kleber have been ruled out, however.

For the Suns, Bradley Beal, Damion Lee, and Jusuf Nurkic are out with injuries. Unfortunately, it appears that injuries will play a role in this contest. Lively's final status will surely go a long way in determining the outcome as well.

Lively, 19, has been one of the Mavs' most valuable players so far during the 2023-24 campaign. He enters Monday averaging 8.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per contest. Lively is also shooting an efficient 73.4 percent from the field.

His offense is certainly impactful. Lively's ability to finish at the rim adds value, and he's a threat to catch and finish lobs without question. However, Lively's prowess as a rim protector is especially important for a Mavs team that has dealt with question marks on the defensive end of the floor.

The Mavs are hopeful that Lively will be able to return against Phoenix. For now, the answer to whether or not Dereck Lively is playing tonight vs. the Suns remains in question.