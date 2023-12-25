The Mavs got injury updates on Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II ahead of Christmas Day vs. Suns.

The Dallas Mavericks have been one of the top teams in the Western Conference this season and are set to square off against the Phoenix Suns as part of the NBA's Christmas Day slate of games. The Mavs have had a lengthy injury report though in recent days although they might receive good news heading into their Christmas Day game. The Mavs will be without Kyrie Irving against the Suns as he is currently nursing a heel injury. They could possibly have Dereck Lively II back in the lineup as his injury status has been upgraded to questionable as per Grant Afseth of DallasBasketball.com

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report vs. Phoenix Suns: Dereck Lively II – questionable (left ankle sprain)

Kyrie Irving – out (right heel contusion)

Josh Green – out (right elbow sprain)

Maxi Kleber – out (right small toe dislocation) — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) December 24, 2023

The Mavs and Suns have the final slot of the day as the night game on the NBA's Christmas Day slate. They have been without Kyrie Irving for the past nine games as he's been recovering from the heel injury. They have been without Dereck Lively for the past four games due to an ankle injury. The Mavs are hoping to stay afloat in the West standings as they navigate various injuries. They are also without Maxi Kleber and Josh Green.

Irving is a big part of what the Mavs want to do. The All-Star guard had been averaging 23.0 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 47.1 percent shooting from the field, 38.4 percent shooting from the three point line and 90.3 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Lively is in the running for the NBA's All-Rookie First Team and has stepped into the staring lineup immediately this season. He's been averaging 8.9 points per game, 7.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.6 blocked shots with splits of 73.4 percent shooting from the field and 58.6 percent shooting from the free throw line.