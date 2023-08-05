Former NBA veteran JJ Barea carved out an impressive pro career for himself. He averaged 8.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game for his pro career and won a championship with the Dallas Mavericks back in 2011.

Now that his playing career is over, the former Mavericks fan favorite is entering the coaching ranks, as he recently made an eye-opening move, per a tweet from The Athletic's Shams Charania:

“14-year NBA veteran and 2011 champion JJ Barea is becoming the head coach of the Guaynabo Mets in the Puerto Rican Professional Basketball League, per sources. Barea enters coaching side for first time in his native Puerto Rico.”

JJ Barea, 39, played 14 years in the NBA for two different teams — the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves — though he spent the lion's share of his NBA career with the Mavericks. Barea spent 11 seasons with the Mavericks and averaged 8.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 0.4 steals per game across 637 total regular season games played with the franchise (93 starts). He played a vital role on the 2011 Mavericks team led by Dirk Nowitzki, which went on to win the NBA title.

But JJ Barea's best season with the Dallas Mavericks came during the 2017-18 season when he averaged 11.6 points, 6.3 assists, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.5 steals per game while shooting 36.7% from behind the three-point arc.

JJ Barea was a winning player during his NBA career, and there's no reason to think he won't continue to win at a high level as the new head coach of the Puerto Rican Professional Basketball League's Guaynabo Mets.