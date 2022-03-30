The Dallas Mavericks face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night at the tail-end of a back-to-back as they look to grab another win after a blowout victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. In that contest, Luka Doncic went off for 34 points to lead the way. Ahead of the Mavs’ tough clash, is Spencer Dinwiddie playing vs Cavs?

Is Spencer Dinwiddie Playing vs Cavs

The answer is no, the Mavs will give Dinwiddie the night off for injury management after he missed all of last season due to a knee issue:

Sterling Brown (health & safety protocols), Trey Burke (health & safety protocols), Spencer Dinwiddie (right knee, injury recovery), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) and Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture) will be out against the Cavaliers. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) March 30, 2022

Dinwiddie has been a solid addition to Dallas, giving them another ball-handler and sharpshooter to complement Luka. He’s been in a rut lately though, scoring 13, 12, and 11 points in his last three outings. Nonetheless, Dinwiddie is certainly going to be a huge piece of the Mavs heading into the playoffs as they aim to secure home-court advantage.

With him unavailable, expect Doncic to have even more of a load on his shoulders, along with Jalen Brunson. The Mavs are now 47-29 and sit in fourth place in the West. They’ve won two in a row and won’t play again until Friday, which means Dinwiddie should suit up then. Hopefully, the 28-year-old can start to find his brilliance again and put up respectable numbers for Dallas.

So to answer the question, is Spencer Dinwiddie playing tonight? The answer is no, he’ll be sidelined. But, the Mavs should be just fine without him in Cleveland.