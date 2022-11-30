Published November 30, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks played an intense battle with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, and sure enough, the whole NBA world was impressed. Even Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant couldn’t help but heap praise on the kind of basketball the two teams played.

The Mavs led by as much as 17 points early in the game, but the Warriors were able to get things together quickly to make it an interesting fight. While Dallas was ahead up until the third quarter, Golden State started to hit their stride in the fourth quarter. There were five lead changes in the final period, and at one point, it looked like Curry and co. were going to pull away after getting a four-point advantage, 100-96.

It was an intense back-and-forth, but Doncic kept the Mavs within the game. His turnaround fadeaway with a minute left also gave them the cushion they needed to take the 116-13 win. Of coruse Dallas will be thankful for Klay Thompson’s botched wide-open triple, but there’s no denying they played a great game and were able to close when it mattered most.

On Twitter, Morant shared how much he loved the “crazy” battle. During the game, he was hyped with the intense trading of buckets, so much so that he described it as “high level NBA basketball.”

To be fair to Ja Morant, it was indeed a wild game that wasn’t decided until the buzzer. Even making it better, Luka Doncic outshined Stephen Curry and pulled off another historic game with his 41-point triple-double (12 rebounds and 12 assists).

Morant has been one of the most electrifying players in the NBA today, so it speaks volumes when he has high praises for a game like that.

The Mavs won’t be meeting Morant’s Grizzlies again until March, but hopes are high they’ll also play some high-level basketball when they face off against each other again.