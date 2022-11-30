Published November 30, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Luka Doncic blessed the Dallas Mavericks with yet another mesmerizing performance Tuesday night, this time against the reigning NBA champions, Golden State Warriors, at home. Doncic torched the Warriors’ defense for 41 points on 14-for-27 shooting from the field for the Mavs.

But points were far from the only contribution of Doncic for the Mavs. Doncic also stuffed the stat sheets with 12 assists and 12 rebounds in 39 minutes of action on the floor. He also finished with a plus-minus of +22. There was barely anything the Warriors could do to slow down Doncic from netting yet another triple-double, which has become so casual for him that Mav head coach Jason Kidd said that he’s getting bored by it — jokingly, of course.

Luka Doncic has three 40-point triple-doubles this season. “It’s getting boring,” Jason Kidd joked. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) November 30, 2022

Doncic entered the Warriors game with five triple-doubles this season, which included two others that saw him score at least 40 points. He also woke up Tuesday as the Mavs’ leader in points, assists, rebounds, and steals. Doncic is clearly doing it all for Dallas, which got back to .500 (10-10) after the win over Stephen Curry and the Warriors.

It took that kind of tremendous effort from Doncic for the Mavs to stop the bleeding, as they were on a four-game losing skid heading into the matchup with the Warriors. One has to question whether Doncic could sustain his form with so much on his shoulder for the rest of the season, but for now, the Mavs will relish another statistical masterpiece from the Slovenian.

The Mavs will hit the road next to face the Detroit Pistons on Thursday.