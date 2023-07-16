Grant Williams is known for many things like being Batman, a huge three-and-D boost, and a good perimeter presence among others. He is also known to have good team chemistry with the Boston Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. So, it is no longer questionable that he can do the same alongside Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic. Jared Dudley posits that he could be the Mavs' missing piece.

The Mavericks had a hard time last season in terms of finding reliable shooters on the perimeter. They might have been able to patch that up with the acquisition of Grant Williams in their roster. His scoring efficiency was more than serviceable in the Celtics' 2022-23 campaign. He shot 39.5% from beyond the arc. His three-level scoring was also on display with a 45.4% field goal percentage.

All these scoring and defensive performances give the Mavs a stable presence that they can rely on. Jared Dudley outlined why Luka Doncic could use Williams' help in and out of the court, via Eddie Sefko of the Mavs.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Grant Williams provides personality. He’s good for the locker room. He provides elite three-point shooting. He’s (able to) guard guys. He’s going to be a major part of our team and our success this year,” the NBA Summer League coach said.

Dallas has a lot to figure out before they get another shot at the Western Conference Final title and an NBA Finals appearance. Will their squad be able to accomplish it en route to a shot at the legendary Larry O'Brien trophy?