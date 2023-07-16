Grant Williams has now found a new home with the Dallas Mavericks. This is after the Mavs pulled the trigger on a sign-and-trade deal with the Boston Celtics that will now see the 24-year-old pocket a whopping $53 million over the course of the next four seasons.

Williams' path to the Mavs did not come without complications, though. The 6-foot-6 power forward was an unrestricted free agent, which meant that the Celtics had the right to match whatever offer sheet he signed with an opposing team. This was the hardest part of the process, according to Williams:

“Very difficult. Restricted free agency is terrible,” Williams said, via Eddie Sefko of Mavs.com. “Unrestricted, you have a good understanding of where you want to go, but restricted, you’re pretty much in a waiting game.

“You want to make sure you understand what the offers are but also understand that teams might match or a team might be asking for more than another team is willing to give. It’s definitely an interesting process. I still think free agency is a little bit fun, but also a little bit nerve-wracking.”

That's all water under the bridge now. Williams has a clean slate with the Mavs and at this point, he intends to do everything he can to help his new team achieve its goals.

Williams also opened up about how hyped he is now that he's in Dallas. He is well aware of what this team is capable of with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving at the helm, and Williams hopes to bring everything and anything he can to the table:

“I remember being super stoked and excited because of the organization and the people there,” Williams said Friday.

“And also the team and the potential there and the growth they have shown. Coming off a Western Conference finals appearance two years ago. And the past year not necessarily having the year they wanted to have, and getting Kyrie and trying to accustom themselves to a new group.

“Being a part of that (the goal is to) hopefully building a foundation to have great success and get back to not only the Western Conference Finals, but further.”

Grant Williams has high hopes for the Mavs. Let's see if he can deliver.