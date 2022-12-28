By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Luka Doncic enjoyed a special night on Tuesday. He led the Dallas Mavericks to an improbable overtime win while posting a jaw-dropping 60-21-20 triple-double. The majority of the NBA world was certainly impressed and praised Doncic for his effort. However, Joel Embiid’s trainer and NBA skills coach Drew Hanlen used Doncic’s performance as an opportunity to call out the media and praise Embiid.

“Luka was incredible tonight & has been all season. So fun to watch. But, to show how biased the media is, here are some facts: @JoelEmbiid is averaging more points, more rebounds, more blocks, higher FG%, higher FT% & his team has a better record than Luka…” Hanlen wrote on Twitter.

Hanlen’s Luka Doncic-Joel Embiid take drew backlash on Twitter.

“My takeaway from the first 60/20/10 game in NBA history is that my client isn’t getting enough attention,” basketball writer Danny Small wrote on Twitter in response to Hanlen.

John Fanta referred to Hanlen’s Luka Doncic take as “pretty sad.”

“Why can’t both players be outstanding – which they are – and we just be allowed to enjoy Luka’s one-of-a-kind performance tonight? What’s wrong with that? The fact that this is your takeaway from Luka having the only 60/20/10 game in the history of the NBA is pretty sad!”

Ben Baby called out Hanlen as well.

“Ya know, the biased party in this tweet might be the guy stumping for his client. Just a thought.”

In the end, Luka Doncic deserves every bit of praise that was thrown his way following his magical night.