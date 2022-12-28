By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Luka Doncic, simply put, is one of the most magical players in NBA history. His basketball wizardry was in full display once more as he put the Dallas Mavericks (and perhaps even the entire state of Texas) on his back with a gigantic 60-point, 21-rebound, and 10-assist performance to lead the Mavs to a 126-121 win over the New York Knicks in overtime.

And after the game, Luka Doncic couldn’t help but look forward to the good night’s rest that awaits.

“I’m tired as hell. I need a recovery beer,” Doncic told Bally Sports Southwest courtside reporter Jeff “Skin” Wade.

Give that man whatever he wants! It’s already tiring enough as it is to play basketball, much less do so for 47 minutes, like Luka Doncic did in his historic triple-double effort. The exhaustion that goes into initiating the team’s offense on every play is unfathomable.

And to drop 60 points, battle with Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson on the glass, and set up one’s teammates with pinpoint dimes all night long? That takes an inhuman level of effort and talent to pull off.

Pubs in the Dallas area should give Luka Doncic free beer for life, if only for the incredible workload he’s having to shoulder on a nightly basis. He is now averaging 33.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.8 assists in 32 games this season, a testament to the ridiculous work he’s putting in as he enters what should be the prime of his career. It’s rare that a player as talented as the Slovenian superstar comes into the league, much less deliver on his potential, and the Mavs will have to do whatever it takes to keep Doncic satisfied.

And that may include giving Doncic not just one recovery beer.