Luka Doncic is on another level. The Dallas Mavericks star just posted a stat line against the New York Knicks that left his NBA peers such as Trae Young, Kyle Kuzma, DeMar DeRozan, and the rest of the NBA in awe of his greatness.

Doncic finished with a cartoonish stat line in the Mavs’ overtime win over the Knicks on Tuesday night: 60 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists, and the buzzer-beating shot to send it to OT for good measure.

You better believe the rest of the NBA was watching Luka Doncic will the Mavs to victory. His 2018 draft classmate Trae Young called the game just too easy for him.

Kyle Kuzma didn’t hold back on the exclamation points in his reactions to Doncic going off against the Knicks. He even game him his virtual flowers for his magnificent stat line.

Kuzma’s current teammate and Luka’s former one in Kristaps Porzingis had to react as well, expressing his disbelief in what appears to be Spanish.

DeMar Derozan didn’t have too many words for Luka Doncic, just letting him know that he sees what he’s doing.

A couple of his Texas rivals in Houston Rockets youngsters Kevin Porter Jr. and Jabari Smith Jr. even had to give it up for the most dominant player in the Lone Star State.

Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett, who had several face-offs against Mavs icon Dirk Nowitzki in his prime, is already calling another statue for Luka Doncic in Dallas just after Dirk got his own last week.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?
🚨 Get compelling NBA news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, Mavs, Knicks

Knicks fans in shambles after Luka Doncic detonates in Dallas

Jedd Pagaduan ·

Luka Doncic, Mavs

Luka Doncic drops hilarious truth bomb on his viral dance celebration in Mavs win vs. Knicks

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Luka Doncic, Julius Randle, Reggie Miller, Mavs, Knicks, triple double

Luka Doncic’s 60-point triple double will have Knicks fans having Reggie Miller PTSD

Jedd Pagaduan ·

There was no shortage of reactions for Luka Doncic’s display of greatness in the Mavs win. Several more NBA stars made sure to sing his praises.

Luka Doncic desperately needs a stronger supporting cast in order to turn the Mavs into a serious contender. But it’s definitely mesmerizing to witness him single-handedly carry the team to victory when he needs to.