By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

Luka Doncic is on another level. The Dallas Mavericks star just posted a stat line against the New York Knicks that left his NBA peers such as Trae Young, Kyle Kuzma, DeMar DeRozan, and the rest of the NBA in awe of his greatness.

Doncic finished with a cartoonish stat line in the Mavs’ overtime win over the Knicks on Tuesday night: 60 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists, and the buzzer-beating shot to send it to OT for good measure.

🚨 CHAOS IN DALLAS 🚨 Luka Doncic INTENTIONALLY MISSES the free throw, gets the rebound and puts it in to send the game to overtime!!! 😱 pic.twitter.com/DITWZEPuBr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 28, 2022

You better believe the rest of the NBA was watching Luka Doncic will the Mavs to victory. His 2018 draft classmate Trae Young called the game just too easy for him.

Luka just having fun!

The game EZ @luka7doncic ! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 28, 2022

Kyle Kuzma didn’t hold back on the exclamation points in his reactions to Doncic going off against the Knicks. He even game him his virtual flowers for his magnificent stat line.

Luka 60 wth!!!! — kuz (@kylekuzma) December 28, 2022

60/21/10 is INSANE!!!!!!! Luka 🌺 — kuz (@kylekuzma) December 28, 2022

Kuzma’s current teammate and Luka’s former one in Kristaps Porzingis had to react as well, expressing his disbelief in what appears to be Spanish.

60/20/10?? este tio no es normal @luka7doncic — Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) December 28, 2022

DeMar Derozan didn’t have too many words for Luka Doncic, just letting him know that he sees what he’s doing.

This dude Luka!! — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) December 28, 2022

A couple of his Texas rivals in Houston Rockets youngsters Kevin Porter Jr. and Jabari Smith Jr. even had to give it up for the most dominant player in the Lone Star State.

Luka a bad mf sheesh… — Scoot (@Kevinporterjr) December 28, 2022

60 and 20?? Omg — Jabari Smith Jr (@jabarismithjr) December 28, 2022

Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett, who had several face-offs against Mavs icon Dirk Nowitzki in his prime, is already calling another statue for Luka Doncic in Dallas just after Dirk got his own last week.

It’ll be another statue in Dallas… Luka is like that! 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) December 28, 2022

There was no shortage of reactions for Luka Doncic’s display of greatness in the Mavs win. Several more NBA stars made sure to sing his praises.

Me seeing Luka’s stats tonight…wow pic.twitter.com/FHdYwQXXmW — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) December 28, 2022

Luka wtf man…… this is getting ridiculous now! 60/21/10 sheeshhhh 😂😂😂 — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) December 28, 2022

Luka oh my goodness 💀 — Josuélito (@J_Rich1) December 28, 2022

Luka went crazy tonight — Lance Stephenson (@StephensonLance) December 28, 2022

Luka Doncic desperately needs a stronger supporting cast in order to turn the Mavs into a serious contender. But it’s definitely mesmerizing to witness him single-handedly carry the team to victory when he needs to.