Published November 13, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic went god-mode once again on his way to a 40-point triple-double against the Portland Trail Blazers. With that, he also took a step forward to breaking a rather insane LeBron James record.

Doncic finished with 43 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in the Mavs’ 117-112 win over the Blazers on Sunday. It is his fourth career 40-point triple-double, making him just the sixth player in NBA history to have such mark. He joins the likes of Oscar Robertson, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Wilt Chamberlain and LeBron, per Mavs PR.

James, for his part, is no. 5 on that list with six games achieving the said statistical feat. With that, Doncic is really close to surpassing his mark. In fact with the way he’s playing, it won’t be a surprise to see the Mavs star topple Wilt Chamberlain at no. 4 with his seven 40-point triple-double.

Luka Dončić finished tonight’s win with 42 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Dončić became the 6th player in @NBA history to record 4 triple-doubles with 40+ points. 22, Oscar Robertson

16, James Harden

13, Russell Westbrook

7, Wilt Chamberlain

6, LeBron James

*4, Luka Dončić pic.twitter.com/hw5Hu76MnO — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) November 13, 2022

It is worth noting that Saturday’s performance is the second time this 2022-23 season that Luka Doncic has dropped 40 points and tallied double-digits in rebounds and assists. He had 41 points, 11 boards and 14 dimes against the Brooklyn Nets in their fourth game of the campaign.

Considering that Doncic is at the core of the Mavs’ offense, the Slovenian wonderboy will likely have more all-around outbursts like he did against the Blazers. Maybe he’ll be able to reach the double-digit mark as well.

Dallas has a back-to-back against the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets on Tuesday and Wednesday before playing the Denver Nuggets on Friday.