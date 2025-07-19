The Tennessee State Tigers start a new era after hiring Memphis Tigers assistant Nolan Smith to become their next men's basketball head coach.

Tennessee State officially announced the news of the deal on Friday. Smith joins the program after spending the 2024-25 season with Memphis, helping them win the AAC Championship and reach the NCAA Tournament. He also had a stint with the Louisville Cardinals from 2022 to 2024, following his six-year journey with the Duke Blue Devils.

“It's an honor and a privilege to be named head coach at TSU,” Smith said. “First and foremost, I'm ready to give my heart and energy to our players every single day as we prepare to win and proudly represent the university and the state. I'm excited to immerse myself in the TSU and Nashville community and contribute far beyond the court. I'm built for this challenge — and TSU is built to win. So let's win! Go Tigers!”

What's next for Tennessee State after hiring Nolan Smith

Nolan Smith embraces the first head coaching job of his career. The Tennessee State Tigers are taking a chance with him, but it's one they will be confident about.

Smith received praise from Tennessee State's athletics director Mikki Allen and Memphis men's basketball head coach Penny Hardaway. What the pair said shows how highly they think of the hiring.

“Nolan Smith is a championship-caliber leader with elite playing experience, high basketball IQ, and a proven track record of developing NBA talent,” said Allen. “He brings top-tier recruiting connections, a player-first approach, and a deeply authentic bond with today's student-athletes. Shaped by some of the game's best, Nolan will lead our program with integrity and impact on the court and in the community. Our future is in great hands.”

“If anyone is deserving of this position, it's Nolan,” said Memphis head men's basketball coach Penny Hardaway on Smith's hire. “He is prepared and ready for the job. Nolan's time at Memphis was short, but he made a huge impact on our program. I'm very confident he will do the same at TSU.”

Tennessee State is coming off a 17–16 season in 2024–25. This included a 12–8 mark in Ohio Valley Conference play, placing the Tigers third in the league standings.

Smith prepares for the biggest task of his career to date. However, it is one he has been waiting for his whole career. He will not take the opportunity for granted, knowing that he has the determination to lead Tennessee State to success.