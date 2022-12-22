It looks like Jason Kidd has heard what many Dallas Mavericks fans have been urging him to do to help Luka Doncic ever since the beginning of the season: start Christian Wood.

Wood has been largely used by Kidd off the bench, though he opted to start him during their back-to-back losses against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves in the absence of Dwight Powell due to injury.

Surprisingly, though, Kidd started Wood once again in their second straight game against the Timberwolves on Wednesday. Dwight Powell returned from injury, but he was moved to the bench instead. It marked the first time the Mavs coach gave their prized offseason acquisition a real starting nod without injury being an issue for the team, and it could very well be a recurring option moving forward.

According to Kidd, it’ll be beneficial for Dallas if they can get Wood to have more playing time alongside Doncic on the starting lineup.

“The more minutes he can get with that [starting] group, it puts us in a good situation,” Kidd said, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?
🚨 Get compelling NBA news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
Luka Doncic, Mavs, Nikola Jokic

Mavs star Luka Doncic obliterates NBA record in half the time Nikola Jokic needed to set it

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Mavs, Luka Doncic, Minnesota Timberwolves

Luka Doncic reveals 1 big mistake of Timberwolves fan in Mavs’ revenge game

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Anthony Edwards

WATCH: Timberwolves Anthony Edwards goes full LeBron James on epic Luka Doncic chase-down block

Paolo Songco ·

Christian Wood wasn’t able to put up his usual numbers, finishing with 12 points, five rebounds and two blocks. However, his presence alone has helped lessen the pressure on Luka Doncic. He’s just a threat down low, and so the Timberwolves couldn’t let him unattended and dominate the pain.

It remains to be see if Jason Kidd will still bring back Wood to the bench, but if they find success with him on the starting unit, it could very well be a permanent move.