By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

For the first time this season, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic was held to less than 20 points. Referee Rodney Mott made sure this was going to be the case after he decided to throw the Mavs All-Star in the third quarter of Monday’s matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Luka got himself ejected from the game for complaining to the referee about a play where he believes he was fouled. Mavs head coach Jason Kidd also joined in on the heated argument and both star and coach saw themselves removed from the game after a surprising turn of events:

Luka and Jason Kidd were both ejected 😳 pic.twitter.com/cAqp60misE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 20, 2022

Doncic finished the game with 19 points on 5-of-17 shooting, to go along with six rebounds, seven assists, and a steal in 28 minutes of play. As reported by ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, this sees Luka’s 36-game streak of scoring at least 20 points snapped in an instant.

Unsurprisingly, the Mavs ended up losing the game, 116-106. Without Luka Doncic in the picture, Dallas struggled to keep the game close. To be fair, they actually outscored their opponents 32-22 in the fourth period, but that clearly wasn’t enough for the Mavs to avoid their fifth loss in the last seven games.

There was more bad news for the Mavs in this one, with Dorian Finney-Smith exiting the game with an injury. DFS will undergo tests to determine the severity of his injury, but this type of knock could easily force him to sit out for a couple of weeks or so. The shorthanded Mavs can’t really afford another injury right now.