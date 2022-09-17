WATCH: Luka Doncic, Mavs may have a new secret weapon in… Mark Cuban?!

Despite making a few big moves in the offseason to bolster their roster, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks could still use some more help ahead of the new season. It looks like the Mavs don’t need to look any further with the emergence of team owner Mark Cuban as a potential new signing.

The 64-year-old team owner was seen putting some shots up recently, and he looked real menacing. It wasn’t your typical shooting drill as well, with Cuban working out with renowned basketball coach Lethal Shooter, aka Chris Matthews.

The in-demand shooting coach has been working with NBA stars for many years, and he’s seen the type of work they put in on a regular basis. Matthews thought Cuban’s “dedication to the game was unreal,” which just goes to show how serious the billionaire entrepreneur was with trying to master the craft (h/t Lethal Shooter on Twitter):

Mark Cuban trained last night for almost three hrs.. His dedication to the game was unreal, didn’t want to leave the court. Now that’s locked in! Keep doing your thing brother. See you again soon🎯 @mcuban #NBA #LethalShooter pic.twitter.com/jOevEQgDqD — Lethal Shooter (@LethalShooter__) September 16, 2022

Lethal Shooter also noted that Cuban spent three hours practicing his shot as he refused to leave the gym until he was satisfied with his work.

The summer departure of Jalen Brunson from the Maves has led to the emergence of Spencer Dinwiddie as Luka Doncic’s new backcourt partner. Unfortunately for Dinwiddie, it looks like he will now need to relinquish this role to Cuban.

All jokes aside, however, there’s no denying that Cuban looked good in this workout as he drained shot after shot after shot. Let’s not disregard the fact that the Mavs owner a senior citizen, which makes all this even more impressive.