The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently the best team in the National League and look poised to make another run. Regardless, it does not mean they won't make a deal to improve at the MLB trade deadline. There is a chance the Dodgers' prospects might be sent off to a team for a player who could help the team now. Likewise, any Dodgers trade deadline deal will almost certainly involve someone from the farm system.

Trading prospects are always a small risk. Ultimately, it could backfire spectacularly, especially if the prospects turn out to be better than the player they were traded for. However, for the team that plays at Chavez Ravine, it has been making the right moves for years. Overall, they have one of the best farm systems in the league and continue to develop talent.

With the MLB trade deadline approaching, it's time to look at some of the Dodgers' prospects that could be used in a trade. Neither of these teams is guaranteed to be traded. Yet, both could field a hefty return.

Josue De Paula is one of the top Dodgers prospects

Josue De Paula is currently the top player in the Los Angeles farm system. Although this has been the case, it has not stopped his name from being on every trade rumor out there. Of all the Dodgers' prospects, he has the most offensive upside of anyone. While he is a year or two away, there still might be a logjam in the outfield.

Michael Conforto, Andy Pages, and Teoscar Hernandez currently occupy the outfield spots. Likewise, Dalton Rushing has demonstrated his ability to play in the outfield. While none of these guys are all-stars, it indeed blocks the current path for De Paula in terms of getting regular playing time.

De Paula is having a great season, batting .265 with 10 home runs, 30 RBIs, 55 runs, and 26 stolen bases for the Great Lakes Loons. If he can continue at this pace, he will ascend quickly through the minors and may make an impact in the majors. Because of his quick ascension, his value is higher than it's ever been.

De Paula made his mark in the Futures Game, showing what he could do and what the future might hold. However, the course might change, and the Dodgers might opt to trade him for a current team need. Currently, the Dodgers' rotation is battered, ranking 24th in team ERA. Despite having Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, and Clayton Kershaw, the rotation also has Blake Snell on the injured list.

Despite all this, the Dodgers remain confident in their rotation and will instead pursue bullpen help. Thus, the Dodgers' trade deadline plan could include shipping De Paula to a team that might have a coveted reliever that can help them. After winning the World Series like that last season, the boys in blue believe they can replicate that.

Alex Freeland is an option at the MLB trade deadline

Mookie Betts is the shortstop for LA right now. Therefore, it puts a bit of a roadblock for Alex Freeland. Freeland is a shortstop who currently occupies the spot and will likely remain there for several years to come.

That leaves Freeland in a bit of a bind. Amazingly, he is batting .260 with 10 home runs, 62 RBIs, 63 runs, 16 stolen bases, and an on-base percentage of .381 at Triple-A Oklahoma City. If he can maintain this pace, the team will have no choice but to call him up. But when would they get a chance to play him?

The only possible solution would be to shift Betts to second base. However, that would displace Tommy Edman. The Dodgers currently have a surplus at the same position, and Betts is not expected to leave until the 2032 season. Therefore, this opens up Freeland to a trade and an option to get a return on a reliever.

Of all the Dodgers' prospects in the pipeline, Freeland seems to be the one with the most questionable future in LA. Since the Dodgers need pitching help, there remains a realm of possibility that they ship off Freeland. When they ship him off, they could get back a reliever who could help them.

Freeland has all the tools in the world that could make him a star. Yet, the prescience of Betts blocks his path. That makes him ideal trade fodder for Los Angeles. Additionally, it gives fans a more realistic possibility that he might not be here next season. The only other solution would be to move Betts or Freeland out of their natural position. However, all indications seem to indicate that it will not be the plan going forward.