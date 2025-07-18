A'ja Wilson has been an inspiration for many people, not only for what she does on the court, but off the court as well. The Las Vegas Aces star has a big fan base, and even people in the league are looking up to her, including Connecticut Sun rookie Saniya Rivers.

During All-Star Weekend, Rivers opened up about how much Wilson means to her.

“I’ve known her since South Carolina,” Rivers said. “I don’t know if she knew me, but I’ve known her for a little minute, like she’s always been a person who I gravitated to, because she’s just someone that little girls look up to, especially young Black girls, and I looked up to her as well.

Get ready to be in your feels 🥹 Saniya Rivers opens up about how much A’ja Wilson means to her!#WNBAAllStar2025 pic.twitter.com/pRDnVA5TEl — WNBA (@WNBA) July 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

“My debut game, we played the Aces… She was talking to me at the free throw line a couple of possessions after, saying she was proud of me, and obviously, she gave condolences about my mom, just telling me to keep going. We played again, and she told me to keep going, and she told me that she was just a fan of what I was doing and just loved what I was doing. She’s a really great person on and off the court, and I’m proud of everything she’s accomplished.”

You never know the impact you can have on a person, and that's what Wilson is doing every time she steps on the court.

A'ja Wilson having another strong season for the Aces

Wilson is once again an All-Star, by no surprise, and she's also putting up big numbers for the Aces. Coming off another MVP year, Wilson is currently averaging 22.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game. She's been dealing with a few injuries this season, and she's nursing a wrist injury that she suffered a few games ago. Despite the injury, she's still been on the court, and she's dropped 34 and 37 points in the last two games.

Many are wondering, with the injury, if she will play in the All-Star game, and her status seems to be up in the air, according to Ben Pickman of The Athletic.

“Aces star A’ja Wilson says it’s still ‘to be determined' if she plays in Saturday night’s All-Star Game. She suffered a recent right wrist injury against the Liberty, and still currently has a soft brace on it,” Pickman wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It might be best for Wilson to rest, so she can help the Aces rise up the standings in the second half of the season.