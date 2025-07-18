With the incoming 2025 Rookie draft class getting their first taste of action at NBA Summer League, it's the perfect opportunity for players to showcase their skills and make their case for a prominent role on their respective squads. It's also time for sponsors to notice an incoming crop of young talent, signing deals left and right for the future of their brands. Recently, San Antonio Spurs' top pick Dylan Harper revealed his own signature logo with Nike.

Dylan Harper first signed on with Nike alongside Rutgers' teammate Ace Bailey back in 2024 as an NIL deal. It's easy to imagine that Harper will sign a new deal once officially in the NBA, but for now he's been rocking the Nike GT Cut in a Spurs' PE colorway. Furthermore, Harper unveiled his own personal logo on the sneakers for the first time.

Dylan Harper's Nike Logo

What do you think about Dylan Harper’s new Nike signature logo? 🤔 https://t.co/pRBMDItZEO pic.twitter.com/NLMXBwV1fH — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) July 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Dylan Harper makes his Summer League debut in his own Nike GT Cut PE. Harper first signed with Nike last fall. pic.twitter.com/7f2QhX0XzX — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) July 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

This particular Nike GT Cut appears in a clean white ensemble, complete with silver metallic accents to complement the Spurs' color scheme. Nice touches are added with the icy translucent outsole and the orange lace tips, but the star of the show here is Harper's logo featured for the first time on a sneaker.

The logo features a “D” disrupted by an electrical current, reminiscent of the way Harper appears when he's got the ball in his hands. It's still unknown whether this will extend to a signature sneaker or not, but Harper can make a case with his play on the court this season.

Dylan Harper coast-to-coast for the TOUGH and-1 bucket 💪pic.twitter.com/VJN1ehDmjt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Making his rookie debut during Summer League, Harper impressed with 16 points and six rebounds in just 20 minutes of action. He showed a great ability to cut through defenses and get to the rim, showing off the athleticism that made him to No. 2 overall pick.