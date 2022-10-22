Free-throw shooting was a major problem for Luka Doncic early in his career, and so when Christian Wood encountered the same problem in his debut with the Dallas Mavericks, the Slovenian star knew the right words to say.

Wood blamed himself for the Mavs’ gut-wrenching loss to the Phoenix Suns in their season opener. While he was not at fault for Damion Lee’s lucky game-winner, he pointed out that going 3-of-10 from the charity stripe is inexcusable. After all, had he made more than half of his freebies, they wouldn’t be on the losing situation.

Doncic, however, doesn’t want his new teammate and pick-and-roll partner to worry too much about missing free throws…literally. As the Mavs superstar noted, shooting free throws is a lot more mental than skills, something that he has learned after averaging 73.7 percent from the free throw line in his first four years in the NBA.

“It’s a lot of mental. You’ve just got to forget what happened and then just go on the line and [not] think about it,” Doncic said, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

Luka Doncic was a perfect 13-of-13 from the free throw line against the Suns, so Christian Wood is definitely getting the best advice from someone who has gone through and understands his struggles.

Of course that is easier said than done. Free-throw shooting doesn’t change overnight after all. However, as Doncic said, Wood needs to take that crucial step of changing his mentality in order to improve his game.

It might take time, but hey, at least Wood has someone guiding him.