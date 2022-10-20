Luka Doncic spent most of the night tormenting the Phoenix Suns months after his Dallas Mavericks eliminated them from the playoffs. The difference between that game and opening night was quite literally Damion Lee.

Damion Lee hit an unreal fallaway jumper with just seconds to play to seal the Suns’ comeback against the Mavs:

DAMION LEE CALLED GAME 😱pic.twitter.com/wNGxzWyxoD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 20, 2022

The Suns sure are happy about that offseason pickup.

Opening night is never a precise way to measure how a team will look by Game 82. But if there was ever a must-win opener, it was this one for a Phoenix team that gets the monkey off their back in a home win against Luka Doncic’s Mavs.

Chris Paul had a tough first game, finishing with six points on 1-for-6 shooting from the field. Suns head coach Monty Williams opted to sit him late, which opened the door for Damion Lee to play more crunch time minutes.

Lee scored all 11 of his points in the final 7:18 minutes of the contest, hitting a couple of huge threes including one that bumped the Suns’ lead to four with 1:38 left in the contest.

🚨 DAMION LEE GIVES THE SUNS A 4 PT LEAD 🚨@dallasmavs: 100@Suns: 104

Q4 1:37 remaining on ESPN#KiaTipOff22 pic.twitter.com/JofiAzGREK — NBA (@NBA) October 20, 2022

Devin Booker led the Suns with 28 points and nine assists while Deandre Ayton tallied 18 points and 10 rebounds.

It was far from a perfect first game for the Suns by any stretch of the imagination, but the final score is a zero sum game with Phoenix coming away with the win. You’ll take that over moral victories any day.