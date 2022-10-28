The Dallas Mavericks escaped with a huge win on Thursday night as they took down Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center in overtime, 129-125. This was thanks in large part to Luka Doncic, who once again proved pivotal for the Mavs as they handed their opponents with their fourth loss in five games to start the season.

Doncic dropped a mind-boggling 40-point triple-double, en route to once again making NBA history. The Mavs superstar is now just the 10th player in league history to have at least three of these types of triple-doubles, joining the likes of the Michael Jordan and LeBron James:

Luka Dončić has become only the 10th player in @NBA history to record 3-or-more career 40-point triple-doubles. 22, Oscar Robertson

15, James Harden

12, Russell Westbrook

7, Wilt Chamberlain

6, LeBron James

*3, Luka Dončić

3, Larry Bird

3, Michael Jordan

3, Pete Maravich pic.twitter.com/tGVQv092bB — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) October 28, 2022

On Thursday, Luka dropped a game-high 43 points on 14-of-28 shooting, to go along with 11 boards, and 14 assists. For good measure, Doncic also added two triples and three steals in 41 minutes of action.

On the opposite end, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving also came up big for the Nets. KD went for 37 points on 12-of-21 from the floor, with three rebounds and five dimes. Kyrie, on the other hand, stuffed the stat sheet with 39 points, seven rebounds, four assists, three steals, four blocks, and five triples. Unfortunately for the Nets, they just had no answer for Luka in what was an eventful contest.

That’s now two wins in four games for the Mavs, who get a relatively favorable schedule for the remainder of the month. They return to action on Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder followed by a matchup against the winless Orlando Magic the following night.