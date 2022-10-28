Luka Doncic looked like a man possessed yet again on Thursday night as the Brooklyn Nets hosted the Dallas Mavericks at the Barclays Center. So much so, that the Mavs star’s heroics turned out to be too much for one particular Nets fan in attendance.

Thursday’s high-octane matchup headed into overtime and it was at this point when a random fan disgracefully decided to throw a cup of ice in the direction of Doncic (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

The Mavericks-Nets game came to a pause after a fan tossed a cup onto the court 😳pic.twitter.com/VGsa1CM9cx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 28, 2022

Looks like someone threw a cup of ice onto the court before Kevin Durant's free-throw attempt. Landed near Luka Doncic, who looked none too pleased. — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) October 28, 2022

A fan just threw — what it looked to be a cup of ice — at Luka Doncic when he was on the court, missing him by a few feet. Disgraceful. — Chris Milholen (@CMilholenSB) October 28, 2022

According to reports, the culprit tried to run out of the building, but security personnel were able to catch and apprehend them:

Someone just threw a bottle or some sort of drink at Luka Doncic and tried to sprint out of the arena. They were apprehended by security before they could get out of the lower bowl. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) October 28, 2022

The contest was slightly delayed as maintenance cleaned up the mess on the floor. It didn’t take too long, though, and the game was able to resume without much incident.

There’s no room in the game for this kind of unruly and totally unacceptable behavior, regardless of the circumstances. It’s good to know that the fan was apprehended, and they’re likely going to get some sort of ban from here on out.

This game actually got pretty intense, with Luka Doncic hitting the deck at one point via a Kevin Durant shove from behind. It was a close contest from wire to wire, and it isn’t surprising that emotions were running high in this marquee matchup between two of the top teams in the league today.

In the end, it was the Mavs who eventually scored the victory in overtime, 129-125, behind Luka’s game-high 41 points, 11 rebounds, and 14 assists. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined for 76 points in this one, but not even their offensive onslaught was enough to prevent Dallas from escaping with a victory.