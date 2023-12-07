Luka Doncic just had a historic first half during Wednesday's game between the Mavs and the Jazz in Dallas.

Luka Doncic woke up feeling dangerous Wednesday. The Utah Jazz are certainly feeling the wrath of the Dallas Mavericks superstar, as Doncic needed just the first two periods of the contest to rack up a triple-double. That's not a typo. Indeed, the Slovenian managed to string together double-digits in points, rebounds, and assists in just the first half of the matchup versus the Jazz at home, the first of its kind in NBA history, per Mavs PR.

“Luka Dončić notched 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the first 25-point triple-double in a half in NBA history.”

With Luka Doncic painting a statistical masterpiece in just the first 24 minutes of the contest, the Mavs were able to establish a 23-point lead by the end of the second quarter. Dallas is now focused on keeping its lead and avoiding a collapse versus a still very dangerous Jazz squad. The Mavs don't want to waste Doncic's sparkling performance by squandering their lead in the second half.

Luka Doncic puts on a show in the first half vs Jazz

The Jazz should have seen the Luka Doncic storm coming considering how incredible he's played of late. Doncic averaged 38.5 points on a scorching 51.0 percent shooting from the field throughout the previous four games for the Mavs. That stretch included his 41-point outburst in a 121-115 win at home over the Houston Rockets on Nov. 28.

The Mavs' offense will always start and end with Luka Doncic despite the presence of the talented and future Hall of Famer Kyrie Irving, who surely has made it easier for the do-it-all star to operate on the floor.