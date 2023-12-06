The Utah Jazz visit the Dallas Mavericks as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Utah Jazz go on the road to take on the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we give you a Jazz-Mavericks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Jazz are 7-13, but they are coming off a win against the Portland Trail Blazers. Utah has been without their best player, Lauri Markannen, since November 22nd. That is five games since Markannen has played, and the Jazz are 3-2 in those games. Utah's two losses in that span came against the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves. Lauri Markannen will not be the only one missing from this game, though. Utah will be without Kelly Olynyk and Jordan Clarkson.

The Mavericks are 11-8. They have lost their last two games, and six of their last 10. Luka Doncic is having an MVP season as he is averaging 31.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game. He also leads the team with 1.3 steals per game. Dereck Lively II is having a solid rookie season as he is scoring 8.6 points, and grabbing 7.8 rebounds per game. He leads the team with 1.5 blocks per game. Kyrie Irving and Tim Hardaway Jr are both averaging double-digit points this season, as well. Dallas will be without Josh Green and Maxi Kleber this game. Grant Williams, Kyrie Irving, and Tim Hardaway Jr are all questionable to play.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Jazz-Mavericks Odds

Utah Jazz: +10 (-110)

Dallas Mavericks: -10 (-110)

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How to Watch Jazz vs. Mavericks

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: KJZZ-TV Channel 19, Bally Sports Southwest

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

Utah is missing three of their better players in this game. They will be relying on Collin Sexton, Keyonte George, and John Collins in this game. Those three players need to have a good game if they Jazz want to keep this game close. The good news for Utah is Irving and Hardaway Jr could be out this game. Those two are second and third in scoring on the Mavericks. Taking away two of the better scorers on the Mavericks will allow Sexton, George, and Collins to have a good game.

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

Dallas will have Luke Doncic in this game no matter what. He is enough to help them cover a spread on his own. He will most likely be a finalist for the MVP award, so he has the ability to influence games in a major way. The Jazz not having Markannen, Olynyk, and Clarkson in this game just gives Doncic that much more opportunity to play very well. Those are three of the better players on the Jazz, so Dallas should not have a hard time scoring the rock along with Doncic.

From a statistics standpoint, the Mavericks should cover this spread. They are averaging 118.2 points per game as a team, and their 15.9 threes made per game is the most in the NBA. If Dallas gets hot from deep, and in general, nobody can beat them. Utah does allow the sixth-most points in the league, so the Mavericks should not have a hard time scoring.

Final Jazz-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

I do not think this game is going to be close. There is still a chance Irving and Hardaway Jr play, so I expect the Mavericks to cover this spread with ease. I am taking Dallas in this one.

Final Jazz-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Mavericks -10 (-110), Over 231.5 (-110)