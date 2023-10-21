On Friday evening, the Dallas Mavericks took on the Detroit Pistons in a bit of NBA preseason action, playing without star Luka Doncic. The Mavs still won the game by a score of 114-104, and Doncic will love the comments made by Pistons head coach Monty Williams about Dallas' chances this season.

Williams said pregame that the Mavs are “built for the playoffs,” per Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News.

He also said that newly signed Mavs forward Grant Williams has “playoff tread all over him,” per Townsend.

One probably wouldn't equate Grant Williams with playoff prosperity after his performance in the 2023 playoffs against the Miami Heat as a member of the Boston Celtics; however, Williams does have some clutch postseason moments on his resume, including most notably a 27-point performance in Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks in 2022.

The Mavs are looking to rebound after a dismal close to the 2022-23 season despite the trade deadline acquisition of Kyrie Irving. While a team featuring Irving and Doncic will always be able to score the ball, the Mavs' problems occurred mostly on defense, and players like Williams were brought in to help shore up that end of the floor.

It remains to be seen whether that and the other moves Dallas made this offseason will be enough to elevate them in the crowded Western Conference; however, having the favor of a well-respected NBA figure such as Monty Williams is never a bad thing.

The Mavs tip things off for real on October 25 against the San Antonio Spurs.