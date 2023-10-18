The new NBA season is here, and we're looking at the five teams in the Southwest Division. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a 2023-24 Southwest Division winner prediction, and pick while showing reasons why.

The Southwest Division had its share of drama last year. However, only one team made the playoffs and promptly found a quick first-round exit. The Memphis Grizzlies will try and repeat as Southwest Division champions while enduring a 25-game suspension from their top star, Ja Morant. Also, the Dallas Mavericks will attempt to bounce back from a bad season. The New Orleans Pelicans will look to stay afloat. Likewise, the Houston Rockets will try to improve while the San Antonio Spurs attempt to pay off a big lottery ticket.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 2023-24 Southwest Division Winner Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +145

Dallas Mavericks: +185

New Orleans Pelicans: +210

Houston Rockets: +4000

San Antonio Spurs: +8000

Why The Grizzlies Will Win The Southwest

The Grizzlies finished 51-31 last season and were the second seed in the Western Conference. Unfortunately, they could not handle the rigors of the playoffs as they lost in the first round to the Los Angeles Lakers. Things got worse when Ja Morant broadcasted himself with an apparent firearm for the second time in four months. Thus, the NBA issued a 25-game suspension.

The Grizzlies focused on growing up in the offseason. Therefore, it is not a surprise that the Grizzlies did not resign Dillon Brooks, who was yammering throughout the entire series against the Lakers. It is even less surprising that they signed Marcus Smart. Ultimately, Smart joins a team that already includes Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams, and Luke Kennard. Bane averaged 21.6 points per game last season, while Jackson had 18.6. Meanwhile, Adams had 8.6 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.

The Grizzlies have played without Morant before. Thus, seeing them do well will not be a shock, even with him not in the lineup. The Grizzlies also dominated their division, losing only one game against their divisional rivals. Ultimately, they hope to keep sustained success against the Mavs, Pelicans, Rockets, and Spurs.

Why The Mavericks Will Win The Southwest

The Mavs were supposed to be Western Conference title contenders. Instead, they floundered throughout the season and could not overcome the free-agent departure of Jalen Brunson. The Mavs decided to get bold during midseason and traded several pieces, including Spender. Dinwiddie, to the Brooklyn Nets for Kyrie Irving. Consequently, the trade did not pay off as the Mavs continued to struggle on the defensive end.

Luca Doncic averaged 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, and eight assists per game. Meanwhile, Irving averaged 27 points and six assists per game through 20 games with the Mavericks. Tim Hardway Jr. averaged 14.4 points per game. Significantly, the offense excelled, but the defense struggled. The defense needs to improve for the Mavs to have a chance to overtake the Grizzlies. Also, they need to win the season series.

Why The Pelicans Will Win The Southwest

The Pelicans endured plenty of pain last season. Unfortunately, they dealt with injuries to their best players. Zion Williamson averaged 26 points per game but only lasted 29 games. Likewise, Brandon Ingram averaged 24.7 points throughout 45 games. CJ McCollum held everything together with 20.9 points per game. Meanwhile, Trey Murphy III contributed with 14.5 points per game. Jonas Valanciunas averaged 14.1 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. Also, Herbert Jones averaged 9.8 points per game.

The Pelicans must stay healthy to have a legitimate chance at contending. Ultimately, the best ability on this team is availability.

Why The Rockets Will Win The Southwest

The Rockets sported a five-win improvement last year, winning 22 games. Unfortunately, the rebuild continues, and they need everything to go right to win this division. Ime Udoka is the new head coach of the Rockets. Amazingly, he led the Boston Celtics to the top-ranked defense when he coached them. Udoka leads a Houston stream that also has a promising youngster in Jalen Grene, who averaged 22.1 points through 59 games.

Why The Spurs Will Win The Southwest

The Spurs won the lottery when they got the top pick. Then, they drafted Victor Wembanyama with the top pick. It is time for the Wembanyama era in San Antonio. Ultimately, he will join a lineup that has Keldon Johnson, who averaged 22 points per game, and Devin Vassell, who had 18.5. But the Spurs need much improvement from a defense that was last in the league to have a chance of even contending.

Final 2023-24 Southwest Division Winner Prediction & Pick

The Grizzlies are younger and faster than the Mavs. Also, they can stay healthy and even win without Morant. They claim the division title again.

Final 2023-24 Southwest Division Winner Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies: +145