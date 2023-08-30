Had Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks gotten their way in the 2020 NBA Draft, they could have formed a lethal backcourt duo of Luka Doncic and Tyrese Haliburton.

Apparently, the Mavs wanted to trade up back in the draft in order to select Haliburton. Unfortunately, they weren't able to pull off a deal. The young guard ended up going no. 12 overall to the Sacramento Kings. Dallas had the 18th pick and selected Josh Green in the process.

Cuban made the revelation in his appearance on The Pat Bev podcast, adding that Rick Carlisle was still their coach at the time. Interestingly after Carlisle left the Mavs and joined the Indiana Pacers, the Indianapolis franchise made a deal with the Kings for Haliburton.

“We did everything we could to trade up and get him. Rick was our coach at the time. Rick goes to Indiana, what's the first deal he does?” Cuban said while laughing, via Viva La Stool.

It's definitely interesting to imagine what would have happened had the Mavs been able to land Tyrese Haliburton via the draft. Sure enough, the team wouldn't have needed to trade for Kyrie Irving in the 2022-23 season.

But then again, it's worth asking if Haliburton would have been able to develop like he did with Sacramento and Indiana had Dallas gotten him. It's truly a big “What If” for the Mavs, though there's no use overthinking it.

Hopefully, the current Mavs roster headlined by Luka Doncic and Irving will be able to thrive and bounce back after a disastrous 2022-23 campaign.