Team USA is experiencing all sights and sounds in Manila, as they continue their campaign to reclaim basketball glory in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Speaking of which, Anthony Edwards had a hilarious exchange with a shrieking fan in the middle of a game against Greece on Monday.

While Anthony Edwards was trying to make a free throw, a fan from the stands let out a shriek that reverberated inside the Mall of Asia Arena. The clear intent of the fan was to distract Edwards, but the Minnesota Timberwolves star showed laser focus at the charity stripe. Only after he made the shot that he responded to the fan with a howl of his own.

Anthony Edwards responded back to a fan making shrieking noises during his free throw attempt 😆 (via @FIBAWC)pic.twitter.com/F7I9BnDyez — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 28, 2023

After the game, Anthony Edwards' Team USA teammate and Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton was asked about which between the United States' bench and the shrieking fan was a bigger distraction.

“I'm gonna go with Team USA bench. I think they do a pretty good job over there,” Haliburton said per BasketNews.

All that being said, nothing was louder than the performance of Team USA against Greece. With another balanced attack, the Americans took down the European powerhouse, 109-81. Anthony Edwards started for Team USA and scored 13 points on 4-for-11 shooting from the floor and 4-for-4 from the foul line. Haliburton came off the bench and supplied just nine points but made havoc on the other end of the floor with three steals and three blocks. Austin Reaves paced Team USA with 15 points.

The Americans will look to cap off the first round with a 3-0 record when they take on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Jordan on Wednesday.