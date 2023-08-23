Formula One teams have to be smart about which races they push and which they just keep up the tempo. They do not need to win every race. Unless they are named Red Bull Racing and are led by Christian Horner. The word ‘domination' is an understatement for how much F1 fans have seen Max Verstappen win everything after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. This has teams like Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes and Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin focusing on the battle for second.

It is no surprise that Max Verstappen remains favored to win the Dutch Grand Prix and every other race that may come after. What comes as a shock is that most Formula One teams have given up on trying to catch up. Toto Wolff, Lewis Hamilton's boss, revealed that they are ready to face off with other teams like Aston Martin and McLaren but not for Christian Horner's squad. He set out new recalibrated goals in his latest statement, via Rory Mitchell of Racing News 365.

“There is plenty to fight for. We won't be letting up,” he said about their feelings after the summer break. Toto also added that their new focus is to retain their second-place World Constructors' Championship standing, “We will push hard in the battle for second in the Constructors' Championship. We will also be driving development forward for 2024. Those are challenges we are excited about, starting this weekend.”

Mercedes have been known to dominate. Will Lewis Hamilton's team be able to catch up with Red Bull Racing come next season?