They say height is might in basketball, but to Abiodun Adegoke, it's the exact opposite. What most people thought would be his biggest strength turned out to be his weakness. Standing 7-foot-11 and weighing 250 pounds, Adegoke, AKA “Big Naija,” holds the title as the tallest player to play any level of organized basketball, beating Florida Gator center Olivier Rioux who stands 7'9″.

Adegoke's towering height came with a cost

Growing up in Nigeria, Adegoke came from a poor family. As he got taller as he got older, he'd outgrow his own home. He'd find himself crouching way too often to fit through doors. This eventually took a toll on his body, resulting in a noticeable hunchback. Combined with a lack of formal training in basketball and a struggle to find shoes that fit his size (53), Adegoke was at a disadvantage in pursuing a career in basketball from the jump.

However, he didn't let these challenging circumstances get in his way. After all, it's rare you find someone who can make Shaq look tiny. Adegoke is so tall that he can even dunk the ball without having to leave his feet off the ground.

How did Adegoke garner national hype?

Adegoke's rise to fame all started when Shaq posted a video of him on his Instagram story. He gained thousands of followers from that day alone, and as of this writing, has 175,000 followers. With his newfound fame, he'd also meet other NBA players like Kevin Garnett and Karl-Anthony Towns. Another reason that got the national media talking about Big Naija is the controversy surrounding his age.

While his exact age remains unclear, some sources have questioned whether he’s younger or older than he claims. When you ask him, he'll claim that he's still a teen. But one news outlet once stated that he turned 17 years old back in 2016, making him 24 years old in 2024.

Why is Adegoke's height his biggest weakness?

Limited speed and agility are common for players of his size. While his height is a massive advantage for rebounding and shot blocking, his sheer size makes him slower than most players on the court. Some even claim that it takes him almost the entire shot clock just to reach the other end of the court, highlighting the physical limitations that come with his towering stature. In a game that increasingly values speed, versatility, and shooting, Adegoke’s play style is seen as a potential liability.

Adegoke's future in professional basketball remains uncertain. After playing a few games in Dubai’s MPAC Elite Youth League, he's mostly spent his time focusing on his career as a content creator. Regardless of whether he ends up in the NBA or another professional league, Adegoke has already ensured that he'll forever be an unforgettable figure in the world of basketball.