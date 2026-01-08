Oregon football witnessed a statement made on Oct. 11, 2025. Except Indiana became the loudest and most physical in the room. Now the two Big Ten titans clash again — this time in the Peach Bowl with the national title game in their sights.

Emotions will run high on Friday inside the Mercedes Benz Dome in Atlanta. NFL scrutiny is also hovering above the retractable roof with Dante Moore and Fernando Mendoza sparking the pro chatter.

But again, Friday's contest presents a brand new statement that can be presented.

Dan Lanning already laid out a blunt challenge to his Ducks, as they attempt to avenge their only loss of the year. But is it enough for Oregon to topple the nation's top-ranked team? Time to roll out the bold predictions for the marquee Friday showdown.

Oregon will attempt to control the middle

This falls on the defense's hands here.

The Hoosiers pummeled Alabama off inside runs and the brute force of center Pat Coogan…also known as the Rose Bowl Most Valuable Player.

Lanning I'd imagine will test Coogan. But in the form of a zero technique interior defensive lineman and a linebacker following his path.

Oregon must clog the middle to disrupt more than the ground game. But create discomfort for Fernando Mendoza.

Alabama early on tested Mendoza with zone blitzes. But IU took advantage of the openings created in the middle.

Look for Oregon to control that part of the field. Don't be shocked if Lanning sends his most pressure up Coogan's alley. He'll aim to over stack between the tackles or even roll out this personnel: Three defensive tackles and one defensive end to play the muscle game in the trenches.

Missing Oregon RB complicates things

Oregon faces one setback, however.

Jordon Davison is out for this semifinals showdown. While not a household name nationally, the Ducks still lose their top touchdown leader in rushing (15 touchdowns). He also led Oregon in rushing (59 yards) in the 30-20 loss to Indiana at Autzen Stadium earlier in the season.

The Ducks lose a hammerhead here — and already feature a thin backfield.

Davison's absence forces 5-foot-8 Noah Whittington to carry the load, but face wearing down against this front. He struggled against Texas Tech in averaging just 2.4 yards a carry.

Dierre Hill wasn't much of a factor in the Orange Bowl either — settling for just 13 yards. Worse for Oregon? Makhi Hughes and Jayden Limar are in the transfer portal. Quarterback Dante Moore may have to turn to his legs even more here. But that only makes Oregon's offense more predictable.

Defensive battle is imminent, but swings advantage to this team

Both teams combined for 50 points in the last contest.

Sensing a defensive battle here especially with how red-hot both units are.

Oregon's Orange Bowl defense looked nothing like the unit that struggled containing James Madison. They're now facing an offense they've seen before.

Yet IU brings the nation's remaining highest ranked defense. Indiana forced Oregon into multiple third-and-longs in the last meeting and will aim to win on first and second down here.

Indiana has more than Mendoza as the advantage here. IU presents a deeper backfield that'll eventually break the will of Oregon. Indiana has played like a team of destiny — and advances to its first-ever national title game appearance.