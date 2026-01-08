Johnny Manziel was initially going to make an appearance on “College GameDay” for the Texas A&M Aggies College Football Playoff game against the Miami Hurricanes. However, he backed out in the last minute, forcing the popular ESPN program to pivot to Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso to be the guest for the show.

During the latest episode of Manziel's podcast, “Glorgy Daze,” the 33-year-old former quarterback claims that he fell incredibly ill after attending Jake Paul's fight against Anthony Joshua the night before he was due to appear on “College GameDay.” Johnny Manziel also said that getting sick was out of his control and that missing the GameDay appearance is something he regrets.

“I made the decision, being friends with Jake Paul and a lot of people in his camp, and having the opportunity to do ‘Impaulsive' with Logan and Mike,” said Manziel. “I decided that I wanted to go see this fight. I started feeling really bad. I walked to the restroom, trying to throw up. You know I wasn’t drinking like I normally do in the past. I have so much planned for College GameDay. Such an exciting time to be an Aggie. Such an incredible season for us…

“That night before the game, I'm hit with an unbelievable Virus that really put me out, and as I woke later in that day, I went outside to just try and get some fresh air and just see what was going on with me. I'm a person that never gets sick. I truly believe that it was out of my control and one that I’ll have to live with a lot of regret for a while. It doesn’t sit right with me still to this day.”

Johnny Manziel also admitted he planned on bringing famous rapper Drake and his Heisman Trophy with him to College Station. It was certainly a missed opportunity that could have been a viral moment for “College GameDay.”

Perhaps he'll have another opportunity again next season, as the Aggies were eliminated by the Hurricanes 10-3 in the opening round of the College Football Playoff. But Texas A&M should remain as one of the top football teams in the nation next year. So, there is hope for Manziel to redeem himself at some point in 2026.