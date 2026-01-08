We've got the Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots Wild Card Round Results according to Madden 26. The NFL Playoffs begin this weekend, with the top 12 teams fighting for a ticket to the Super Bowl. The Patriots may be 14-3, but they're only 2-2 against teams currently in the playoffs. The Chargers, meanwhile, lost their last two games of the season. Only one can advance to the next round.

Chargers vs. Patriots Wild Card Results According to Madden 26

According to Madden 26, the Los Angeles Chargers will defeat the New England Patriots in the Wild Card Round 30-23 in Overtime.

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Overtime FINAL #7 LAC 3 7 6 7 7 30 #2 NE 3 10 0 10 0 23

This back-and-forth game saw both teams take over in brief periods. But no team really dominated this game. By the end of the first quarter, both teams were tied 3-3 But Drake Maye put his Patriots on the board not long after with a touchdown pass to DeMario Douglas. Another field goal put them up 13-3.

But instead of expanding on their lead, the Patriots' offense struggled Meanwhile, the Chargers proceeded to score 13 unanswered points of their own. A touchdown reception from Quentin Johnston followed by two Cameron Dicker field goals gave them aa 16-13 lead.

Once again, the Patriots took back over, scoring 10 unanswered points. A touchdown run from Rhamondre Stevenson put them up 20-16. A field goal put them up by seven, but there was still 1:55 left.

This is when the Chargers got their act together. Justin Herbert threw a TD pass to Keenan Allen with just 15 seconds left. Then, in OT, Herbert found Allen again for one more TD pass to take a 30-23 lead. But the Patriots still had a chance to turn things around.

On their final drive, Maye wasn't able to get past a stout Chargers' defense. After an incomplete pass on fourth down, the Bolts took back over. After a couple of kneel-downs, the Chargers sent the Pats home.

With the win, the Chargers advance to the Divisional Round. As the seventh seed, they will have to travel around the country en route to a potential Super Bowl appearance. We wonder if that will really be the case this weekend.

Scoring Summary

First Quarter:

LAC – Cameron Dicker, 29 Yd FG, 6:45 (LAC 3-0)

NE – Andres Borregales, 48 Yd FG, 1:55 (Tied 3-3)

Second Quarter:

NE – DeMario Douglas 9 Yd pass from Drake Maye (Andres Borregales kick), 12:13 (NE 10-3)

NE – Andres Borregales, 47 Yd FG, 7:23 (NE 13-3)

LAC – Quentin Johnston 3 Yd pass from Justin Herbert (Cameron Dicker kick), 1:56 (NE 13-10)

Third Quarter:

LAC – Cameron Dicker, 48 Yd FG, 9:02 (Tied 13-13)

LAC – Cameron Dicker, 36 Yd FG, 1:37 (LAC 16-13)

Fourth Quarter:

NE – Rhamondre Stevenson, 3 Yd run (Andres Borregales kick), 7:06 (NE 20-16)

NE – Andres Borregales, 45 Yd FG, 1:55 (NE 23-16)

LAC – Keenan Allen 15 Yd pass from Keenan Allen (Cameron Dicker kick), 0:16 (Tied 23-23)

OT:

LAC – Keenan Allen 21 Yd pass from Keenan Allen (Cameron Dicker kick), 14:01 (LAC 30-23)

Overall, that wraps up our Chargers vs. Patriots Wild Card Round Results according to Madden 26. We hope you enjoyed watching, stay tuned for more simulations in the future.

Note: We're looking to improve our simulations in a number of ways in the future. However, despite adjusting CPU and even Player sliders, it seems CPU vs. CPU games don't adhere to any of those changes. Nevertheless, we still want to improve these sims.

