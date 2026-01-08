Despite having one of the best defenses in the NFL and a roster full of offensive weapons, the Philadelphia Eagles face one terrible issue going into the playoffs as the reigning champions: an offense that has forgotten how to perform reliably when it counts most.

Jalen Hurts' Decline When It Matters Most

On the surface, Jalen Hurts' season statistics appear respectable: 3,224 yards, 25 touchdowns, and just 6 interceptions across 16 games. His passer rating of 98.5 ranks right around league average, and his TD-to-INT ratio of 4.17-to-1 shows fundamental competency. However, this broad perspective hides a concerning fact: Hurts' overall dominance has diminished, especially in December, and he has not consistently performed in crucial situations.

Most revealing is his QBR of 55.9, which ranks a mediocre 20th in the NFL. That ranking indicates below-average overall effectiveness when adjusted for situation and opponent quality. His completion percentage of 64.8% is uninspiring for an elite passer. And, to make matters worse, his play in the second half of games has been downright terrible.

In the second half, Hurts completed 61.7% of his passes, earning a passer rating of 102.9. This represented a significant decline, nearly 15 points lower than his first-half performance.

In Week 17 against the Buffalo Bills, the Eagles managed a hollow 13-12 victory that exemplified their playoff peril. The offense generated just 16 total yards in the second half with Hurts completing zero of seven pass attempts. He repeatedly opted for short passes instead of pushing the ball downfield, which meant receivers such as A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith had to create their own yardage. Even with Buffalo's strong defense, the Eagles' offensive struggles are concerning for their fans.

This pattern keeps showing up: strong starts, followed by a vanishing act. The Eagles aren't losing because they're being outsmarted or overpowered. They're tripping themselves up, thanks to a mix of cautious play-calling, mistakes in execution, and Hurts seeming reluctant to really go for it downfield.

Article Continues Below

The Disappearing Act: A Season of Offensive Futility

The figures paint a dismal picture. With an offensive success rate of just 24th—the second-worst of all 14 playoff teams—Philadelphia's 2025 offense is a study in inconsistency. More concerning, the Eagles are tied for third place in the NFL with the Titans and Browns after posting scoreless halves four times this season. The Eagles scored just 81 points overall—a pitiful 16.2 points per game—during a crucial five-game run in November and December. This is their lowest offensive production over a five-game period in 13 years.

The Eagles lead the league in red zone touchdown percentage at 70.5%, but this statistical anomaly conceals a much more alarming fact: they are using the red zone far less frequently than top offenses ought to. The Eagles are merely not getting into scoring position frequently enough to make up for their overall offensive anemia, as evidenced by their 44 red zone opportunities this season—the fifth-lowest in the NFL.

As the playoffs draw near, the defense has been outstanding, ranking 13th overall. An elite defense is asked to take on an impossible task when Jalen Hurts and his unit go dormant: staying healthy enough to perform in January against seasoned, high-octane offenses.

History suggests the playoffs expose offensive deficiencies ruthlessly. The Eagles' talent is undeniable, but talent without execution is merely potential. Unless Hurts rediscovers his aggressive downfield instincts and second-half offensive competency materializes, Philadelphia's back-to-back Super Bowl aspirations will evaporate in the first round.

The Eagles' defense is championship-caliber. Their offense is the fatal flaw that will derail them.​