The Carolina Panthers closed out the regular season with a loss in Saturday's divisional showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Carolina had a chance to clinch a playoff berth and win the NFC South with a victory in Week 18. But the Buccaneers stood in the way.

Trailing by two scores in the fourth quarter, the Panthers dialed up a flea flicker. Unfortunately, it did not go as Dave Canales intended. Rico Dowdle took the handoff from Bryce Young. But when he went to plant and toss the ball back to the QB, he slipped on the rain-drenched field at Raymond James Stadium.

Dowdle, committed to the play, attempted to get the football back to Young. But without his legs under him, his pitch hit the turf. Lavonte David jumped on the loose ball, giving the Buccaneers possession with just over 11 minutes remaining in the game.

While the turnover hurt Carolina, it did not end the game. The Panthers blocked a 38-yard field goal attempt on the ensuing drive. And Young then found Jalen Coker for an eight-yard score with two and a half minutes left. The late touchdown cut the Buccaneers’ lead to 16-14.

But Tampa Bay drained the clock with a six-play drive before pinning the Panthers inside their own five-yard line. The Bucs held on for the win, keeping their playoff hopes alive. Now both teams await the Atlanta Falcons-New Orleans Saints matchup on Sunday. Carolina can still capture the division title if the Falcons win in their regular season finale.

Despite committing an ill-advised toss back on the Panthers’ ugly flea flicker, Dowdle unlocked a $1 million bonus Saturday. The sixth-year running back needed just seven total yards against the Buccaneers to reach the incentive. He managed only 30 scoreless total yards in the Panthers’ loss. But Dowdle got the bag.