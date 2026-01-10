Curt Cignetti's Indiana Hoosiers' historic rise reached another milestone on Friday night, and one of the program’s most famous alumni was front and center to celebrate it.

Following Indiana’s dominant 56-22 win over Oregon in the College Football Playoff Peach Bowl semifinal, billionaire entrepreneur and longtime Hoosiers supporter Mark Cuban delivered a blunt, emotional reaction from the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“From the outhouse to the penthouse, baby! That’s the IU Hoosiers!” Cuban exclaimed postgame from the sideline, via Nicole Auerbach of NBC Sports, capturing the disbelief and pride surrounding Indiana’s unprecedented run.

Cuban’s presence in Atlanta underscored how meaningful this moment is for the Indiana community. A 1981 graduate of Indiana’s Kelley School of Business, Cuban has long been one of the university’s most visible advocates. His appearance at the Peach Bowl came not as a publicity stunt, but as a genuine show of support for his alma mater as it pushed toward uncharted territory.

MARK CUBAN IN THE HOUSE REPPIN' THE HOOSIERS 🔴 Watch Oregon-Indiana at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN and the ESPN App 🍿 pic.twitter.com/e8K9vxOzc2 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 9, 2026

Indiana fans flooded Atlanta for the semifinal, turning the neutral-site game into a de facto home environment. The program's donor Cuban was seen on the field both before and after the game, soaking in a moment many Hoosiers never thought they would witness Indiana football playing, and winning convincingly, on the sport’s biggest stage.

Article Continues Below

Cuban recently also confirmed he made another donation to Indiana’s athletic department during the Hoosiers’ CFP run, further highlighting his continued investment in the program’s growth. “Let’s just say they are happier this year than last year,” Cuban said, via On3.

The victory over Oregon was another emphatic statement in what has become a stunning turnaround under head coach Cignetti. After inheriting a 3-9 program in 2023, Cignetti has guided Indiana to its first undefeated regular season, its first outright Big Ten title since 1945, and now its first-ever appearance in a national championship game.

Indiana’s resume continues to strengthen with each win. The Hoosiers now own multiple victories over top-10 opponents, including repeat wins over Dan Lanning's Oregon, along with triumphs against last season’s Big Ten and national champions the Ohio State Buckeyes. Each step has forced the college football world to reevaluate what Indiana football can be.

Now, the Hoosiers head to Miami to face the Hurricanes in the CFP National Championship on January 19 at Hard Rock Stadium. With alumni like Cuban fully bought in and momentum firmly on their side, Indiana stands one win away from completing one of the most improbable championship runs college football has ever seen.