The Carolina Panthers (8-9) have fallen on their face a couple times this season, but they can march through 2026 with the utmost pride if they defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win the NFC South. Although their mission to end a seven-year playoff drought can be completed on Sunday, they were salivating at the opportunity to do it in their rival's stadium. A blocked field goal gave Dave Canales' squad an additional breath in Saturday's divisional face-off, at least temporarily so.

The Bucs prepared to cap off a near-six-minute drive in the fourth quarter with a 38-yard FG, but Chase McLaughlin's attempt was rejected. Carolina avoided a 19-7 hole and then proceeded to score a touchdown on its ensuing drive. Time was not on the Panthers' side, however, and they eventually fell a bit short on the road, losing 16-14.

What could have been a momentous occasion will now turn into a restless night of sleep and an extremely stressful Sunday afternoon of football. Carolina is at the mercy of the Atlanta Falcons. If the Birds beat the visiting New Orleans Saints, the Charlotte-based franchise will clinch the division and stumble into the playoffs.

The Panthers could still feel good about the progress they have achieved in Canales' second year as head coach, but a win over the Buccaneers would have made this a notable campaign. Even if they enter the playoffs, they will do so with a losing record. Ideally, Bryce Young and company will learn from this bitter defeat, which saw the visitors commit three turnovers and go 1-of-8 on third down.

The question is, though, will they get to apply those lessons during Wild Card Weekend, or next season's opener.