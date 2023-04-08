Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are seemingly head-over-heels for one another after it was previously reported that the two were heading to Splitsville. The two were spotted on a baecation in Hawaii where they were seen dining and enjoying each other’s company.

Two months ago this would have been sight unseen as Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as a reconciliation between the engaged couple seemed “pretty unlikely” per HotNewHipHop.

During their vacation, the pair reportedly stayed at The Four Seasons Hualalai. “They’re officially back on after going through a rocky patch in their relationship,” a source told the outlet this weekend. “The last few months have been tough for them both. They went away together to do some healing and it’s been working. They feel more connected than ever.”

Prior to their vacation, the Jennifer’s Body actress had even removed her engagement ring. However, it was never in Megan Fox’s plans to give up on her and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship.

“Megan is extremely spiritual and believes that Colson is her soulmate,” the source also noted. “She was never going to give up on them. She felt as though they needed to spend some quality time together.”

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly fueled breakup rumors in February when she removed photos of her fiancé from her Instagram account and posted a cryptic caption. A week later as rumors swirled about infidelity being the cause of a possible split, Fox broke her silence.

“There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to…actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons,” Fox wrote at the time.

Fox and MGK, born Colson Baker, first met back in 2020 on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. He later proposed to the actress in January 2022.