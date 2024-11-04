As we head into the opening stages of the 2024-25 college basketball season, Memphis basketball has lost one of its key players to the transfer portal. Forward Tyreek Smith will look for his fifth college after transferring from Texas Tech to Oklahoma State to SMU to Memphis, per Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.

Smith posted 8.2 points, 5.4 rebounds on 58.4 shooting last season, and he will have the ability to transfer elsewhere and be ready to play in December once the fall semester ends, per Jason Munz of Memphis Commercial Appeal.

Tyreek Smith departs from Memphis basketball

Smith didn't spend much time at Memphis, as the senior played at SMU in the 2023-24 campaign, and transferred in the offseason. He appeared in one of Memphis' two preseason games.

“Tyreek informed the staff that he would like to explore other opportunities,” the athletic department said in a prepared statement issued to The Commercial Appeal. “We would like to thank Tyreek for his hard work and dedicated while at the University of Memphis and wish him the best of luck.”

Ahead of Memphis' first game of the season on Monday, this is some intriguing news to head coach Penny Hardaway's team. The Tigers tip off against Missouri at 8 PM ET, as they hope to shift the energy with an opening win at FedExForum.