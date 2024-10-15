It's that time of year again. November is approaching, which means the college basketball season is around the corner. The preseason AP Top 25 poll was released on Monday, which means it's time to overanalyze something that'll mean nothing in March. Of course, true hoop-heads can't help themselves anyway.

The official list is as follows, with the ranking on the left, the amount of first-place votes in parentheses, and total vote points on the right, via NCAA.com.

1 Kansas (30) 1,449

2 Alabama (14) 1,428

3 UConn (11) 1,345

4 Houston (4) 1,343

5 Iowa State 1,177

6 Gonzaga (1) 1,157

7 Duke 1,154

8 Baylor 1,109

9 North Carolina 1,037

10 Arizona 905

11 Auburn 901

12 Tennessee 775

13 Texas A&M 737

14 Purdue 678

15 Creighton 631

16 Arkansas 625

17 Indiana 492

18 Marquette 484

19 Texas 332

20 Cincinnati 271

21 Florida 249

22 UCLA 210

23 Kentucky 191

24 Ole Miss 132

25 Rutgers 102

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 53, Colorado 49, UCLA 47, St. John's 47, Maryland 34, Virginia 27, Auburn 27, TCU 24, Mississippi St. 20, Kansas St 13, Xavier 8, Memphis 7, Missouri 6, Boise St. 4, Indiana 3, Florida 2, Coll of Charleston 2, New Mexico 1, Drake 1.

Alabama at No. 2 for basketball is an immediate eye-catcher, as the Crimson Tide are historically much more known for their football program. However, they've made the Sweet Sixteen in three of the last four seasons, including their first-ever Final Four trip last year. A stacked roster with four of the nation's top 50 freshman and star upperclassmen like guard Mark Sears and forward Grant Nelson is as capable of winning the National Championship as anyone.

Meanwhile, Purdue checks in at 14th despite losing AP National Player of the Year Zach Edey to the NBA Draft. However, the Boilermakers return key contributors like guards Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer, and head coach Matt Painter is one the most well-established in the country.

While a good portion of the list can be rationalized, parts of it are hard to make sense of. What's off about the AP Top 25?

St. John's should be in AP Top 25

Although the Johnnies haven't dominated recently, one would think that a Rick Pitino-coached team with a preseason All-American candidate in Kadary Richmond paired with Utah transfer Deivon Smith, who's five triple-doubles last season were the second-most for a single campaign in NCAA history, would've been included. However, the AP wants to see results first.

St. John's did receive the fourth-most votes out of the unranked squads, but this snub probably has more to do with the program's recent form than its current potential. The Red Storm haven't made the NCAA Tournament since 2018-19, and haven't made it to the Second Round since 2014-15.

Texas should be ranked lower

Texas is plenty talented, but it'll take time for an almost entirely new-look rotation to gel, via CBS Sports' David Cobb.

“Veteran center Kadin Shedrick and junior guard Chendall Weaver, both of whom played mostly off the bench last season, will be the most familiar faces in the Texas rotation,” Cobb explained. “The Longhorns are nevertheless equipped to compete during their first SEC season after snagging several productive veterans from the transfer portal. Former Houston and Arkansas guard Tramon Mark will join with ex-Oregon State guard Jordan Pope and former Indiana State floor general Julian Larry to restock the backcourt.”

“Five-star freshman and potential one-and-done talent Tre Johnson has also entered to give coach Rodney Terry a nice dose of perimeter firepower as the Longhorns seek to build off a No. 7 seed and second-round appearance in the NCAA Tournament,” Cobb continued.

As sexy as the Longhorns' roster may be on paper, today's NIL and transfer-heavy landscape produces teams full of excellent players who don't know each other. Chemistry is essential, and while it can be developed over the course of the season, the Longhorns don't have too much margin for error in the newly-expanded SEC. Don't be surprised if teams like Florida, Kentucky, and Ole Miss leapfrog them in the Top 25.

Rutgers should be higher in Top 25

The Scarlet Knights may not have made March Madness the last two seasons, but having two of the nation's top-five freshmen will change the equation. Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey will give Steve Pikiell the most dynamic offense he's had in Piscataway, New Jersey. Rutgers' roster compliments that elite duo with reliable veterans such as senior Jeremiah Williams, who led the team with 12.2 points on 44.4% shooting last season.

While freshmen can be wildcards and must establish themselves, having two future NBA lottery picks is as close as it gets to a sure thing.