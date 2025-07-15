Texas football QB Arch Manning went viral for some eye-opening takes on who gives the best advice between his uncles, Peyton and Eli, and father, Cooper. 2025 is Arch's first season under center for the Longhorns, and the hype is super high for the former 5-star recruit. Manning comes from football royalty, and despite his inexperience, is expected to elevate Steve Sarkisian's program to new heights.

So far, Arch has handled the media attention like a pro. And in a recent interview with the SEC Network, the New Orleans native broke down in amusing detail which relative they go to for certain advice. The answers caught the attention of many on social media.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning speaks on who he goes to for his MOST important advice 🗣️ Eli and Peyton Manning making some important additions 👀 (via @SECNetwork)pic.twitter.com/eQe7I1BSpJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Arch will have the chance to catapult his hype to a new stratosphere in Week 1. The Longhorns are paying a visit to Columbus to take on defending national champion Ohio State. Texas will be looking for revenge after a close loss in the College Football Playoff semifinal last season, while the Buckeyes begin their title defense. Following that game, the Longhorns will face three very manageable nonconference opponents before starting their SEC slate.

The clashes that stand out include visits to Florida and Georgia, as well as neutral and home games against Oklahoma and Texas A&M. It certainly is not an easy schedule, but the Longhorns have the talent to return to the SEC Championship game and go even deeper in the College Football Playoff. Should they accomplish these feats, Arch Manning will be a huge reason why. Despite the terrific college career that Quinn Ewers had in Austin, the Longhorns' new starter might have the more talented and more accurate arm among the two and is a significantly more dynamic athlete.

Overall, Steve Sarkisian has Texas football on a steady trajectory up the college football hierarchy. Whether Arch Manning will be the one to put this program over the top for the first time since the 2005-06 season remains to be seen.