Bowl season is officially underway in college football and the chaos is already in full swing. There are already a few bowl games that have been finished up, but No. 25 Memphis and West Virginia really got fans into the swing of the postseason on Tuesday night.

After Memphis controlled most of the game and led by multiple scores throughout the night at the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl, West Virginia slowly battled back into the game and turned it into an absolute barnburner, with the two teams going back and forth in the fourth quarter. Quarterbacks Seth Henigan and Garrett Greene traded explosive play after explosive play as the offenses racked up points at will.

The game ended with Greene attempting to lead West Virginia down the field for a game-winning touchdown while trailing 42-37. Greene and the Mountaineers were out of timeouts, so there was a mad scramble after the quarterback slid down just short of the first down marker and the clock ticked closer to 30 seconds.

In a rush, Greene short armed his next throw up the seam and it was picked off by Memphis linebacker Elijah Herring. Herring was slow to go down, and it looked like the ball got punched away from him and recovered by West Virginia.

After a lengthy review, the officials ruled that Herring was sliding when he lost the ball, thus marking himself down after giving himself up. Memphis kept the ball and kneeled the clock out, picking up its 11th win of the season and dropping West Virginia to 6-7.

After the crazy finish, fans all around the college football world were going crazy about the call on social media.

“THATS A FUMBLE HE WAS NOT DOWN YES HE WAS SLIDING BUT HE WASNT DOWN THATS BAD CALL ‼️🤬,” one fan commented on X, formerly Twitter. Another fan added, “Bad call. It was a personal foul if he was giving himself up and the ref didn’t throw the flag. Doesn’t really matter but refs are idiots.”

Memphis caps off an 11-2 season with this win, marking a very successful year in the final season with Henigan, now a program legend, at quarterback. On the other hand, West Virginia can now turn its attention to the second edition of the Rich Rodriguez era in Morgantown.